(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course later this year now has a name.

Grandoozy will take place on Sept. 14-16 at Overland Golf Course on the west side of Denver.

The group Superfly made the big announcement on Thursday morning.

They will reveal the musical acts in the lineup on March 20.

Last year the Denver City Council approved a plan to hold the festival. That was after many residents brought forward concerns about noise and traffic that the festival will bring.

Superfly is the concert promoter responsible for the successful large-scale festivals Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The city’s contract with the promoter is for a five years and Denver stands to make approximately $2 million from ticket sales. Much more money is expected to come into city coffers from tourists who attend the event.

A portion of the money Denver raises will go to a nonprofit set up to help with projects like building sidewalks or improving the South Platte River in the neighborhoods around Overland Park and nearby Ruby Hill.

Organizers believe Grandoozy may have an attendance of around 40,000 people per day in the first year. In the future attendance could double.

In addition to music, the festival will also feature art and food offerings.