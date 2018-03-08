BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Motorists of vehicles of all sorts will be taking part in an organized drive along Colorado’s Front Range this weekend that helps the families of fallen Colorado officers.

Three different Colorado deputies were killed in the past few months:

– Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish

– Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

– El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick

The first annual Back The Blue Cruise/Meet Fundraiser will help the families of those officers.

Participants are being asked to donate a minimum of $20 to take part in the drive.

It will start on Sunday morning at the Adams County Fairgrounds and end at Pikes Peak International Speedway in Fountain. The route will primarily wind down Interstate 25, and there will be police escorts.

Anyone interested in participating or raising money should visit the event’s Facebook page.