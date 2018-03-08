DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier pilots picketed outside the airline’s headquarters in Denver on Wednesday as heated contract negotiations enter their third year.

Pilots say their contract is 11 years old and outdated and their salary is falling further and further behind their peers.

Frontier released a statement saying in part “We look forward to working toward an agreement that is fair, sustainable … and provides security for our collective future.”

The pilots staged a similar demonstration in Denver in December.