DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier pilots picketed outside the airline’s headquarters in Denver on Wednesday as heated contract negotiations enter their third year.

picket Frontier Airlines Pilots Picket Outside Denver Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

Pilots say their contract is 11 years old and outdated and their salary is falling further and further behind their peers.

Frontier released a statement saying in part “We look forward to working toward an agreement that is fair, sustainable … and provides security for our collective future.”

The pilots staged a similar demonstration in Denver in December.

