DENVER (CBS4)– A group made up of cancer patients and cancer survivors rallied on the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday to try to stop the younger generation from smoking.

The demonstrators want lawmakers to take steps to fight tobacco use in Colorado.

That includes banning all sales of tobacco, including e-cigarettes, to anyone 21 years old and younger. They also want the price increased.

An estimated eight percent of high school students in Colorado smoke cigarettes. Some 26 percent of students say they’ve used e-cigarettes.