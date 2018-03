(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– WestJet is now offering daily nonstop service from Denver International Airport to one of Canada’s largest cities.

WestJet launched direct service from DIA to Calgary, Alberta on Thursday.

Canada ranks as the second largest international travel destination from Colorado, only behind Mexico.

There will be a daily flight arriving at DIA from Calgary around 12:30 p.m. The flight departs for Calgary at 1:15 p.m.