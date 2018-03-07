DENVER (CBS4)– CBS4 News has learned the clothing store Zara will be coming to Denver. The Spanish-based retailer will open a store in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

Retailers inside the Cherry Creek mall were notified this week. Zara has more than 2200 stores worldwide according to its website.

The brand offers unique clothing for men, women and children.

It’s unclear if all will be carried at the Cherry Creek location and exactly which space Zara will occupy. An announcement may come from Cherry Creek as early as Wednesday.