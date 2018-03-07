BUILDING FIRE2 Missing After Fire At Building Under Construction In Downtown Denver
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A+ Colorado, Denver Public Schools, Denver School of Science and Technology Stapleton, DPS, Jeff Desserich, Local TV, School Segregation

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) –  A newly released study by A+ Schools Colorado shows Denver Public Schools are as segregated by race and class as ever.

One school is showing that not all schools fall into that category.

dps desegregated transfer frame 0 Parents Talk Solutions To DPS Segregation Study

Denver School of Science and Technology Stapleton (credit: CBS)

The Denver School of Science and Technology Stapleton is located in a part of Denver that not’s necessarily diverse, but inside the school you find students from all backgrounds.

“There’s a lot of religions. There’s all different colors. You don’t really see racism in this school, which you can’t say that for many other schools,” said Mariyem Tagir, a freshman at DSST.

dps segregated schools 6pkg transfer frame 448 Parents Talk Solutions To DPS Segregation Study

Mariyem Tagir (credit: CBS)

She hopes to one day become a pediatrician. As a girl of Muslim faith, she says she feels no barriers nor limits.

“DSST respects you as an individual in every single way, and everyone’s different, and they do an amazing job at supporting you at whatever you are,” she said.

dps segregated schools 6pkg transfer frame 1586 Parents Talk Solutions To DPS Segregation Study

Jeff Desserich (credit: CBS)

School Director Jeff Desserich says integration is key to the learning experience at DSST. He says he’s concerned about the segregation he sees in other DPS schools.

“If a neighborhood remains segregated, and therefore the school that’s in that neighborhood remains segregated, then we don’t get the benefits of an integrated school for anybody,” said Desserich.

dps desegregated transfer frame 240 Parents Talk Solutions To DPS Segregation Study

(credit: CBS)

In its admissions lottery, DSST gives students from diverse backgrounds priority.  Desserich suggests this could serve as a model of integration at other schools.

dps segregated schools 6pkg transfer frame 1888 Parents Talk Solutions To DPS Segregation Study

(credit: CBS)

“You could see where other people are coming from and even in the learning classroom, you can get a different perspective of how someone might view something or different perspectives in all types of learning,” said freshman Jamani Stephen.

A+ Schools Colorado will be holding another public meeting about integration later this month.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s