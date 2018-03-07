CAMPAIGN 2018Ex-treasurer Cary Kennedy tops non-binding Colorado Democratic caucus vote
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Officer-Involved Shooting, Pueblo, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
(credit: CBS)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in Pueblo say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of violating a restraining order.

Police say the man reached for his waistband when officers first found him Wednesday night.

They deployed a stun gun but police say he resisted and ran away. Officers chased him through some backyards. Police say he produced a handgun when officers caught up with him, leading two officers to fire.

The officers have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated by a team lead by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s