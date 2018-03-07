(credit: CBS)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in Pueblo say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of violating a restraining order.

Police say the man reached for his waistband when officers first found him Wednesday night.

They deployed a stun gun but police say he resisted and ran away. Officers chased him through some backyards. Police say he produced a handgun when officers caught up with him, leading two officers to fire.

The officers have been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated by a team lead by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)