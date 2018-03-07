(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of protesters rallied on the steps of the City County Building in downtown Denver on Wednesday morning, calling for the resignation of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Hancock has apologized for to a former member of his security detail who he acknowledged sending “inappropriate” texts to six years ago.

Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise was on Hancock’s security team early in his first mayoral term.

On Wednesday, the protesters carried signs that read “#TimesUpHancock.”

They said that Denver deserves better.

“Denver deserves a mayor who understands what sexual harrassment means and knows that it doesn’t require touching to violate work space, said Lisa Calderón with the Colorado Latino Forum. “We need a mayor who doesn’t resort to lame excuses by blaming inappropriate behavior on being friendly or too familiar but instead acknowledges that he abused his power.”

In a statement, the mayor’s office told CBS4 that Hancock has no intention of resigning.

Protesters say if he doesn’t resign, they will consider other options to get him out of office, including having someone run against him, maybe even a woman.