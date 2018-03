DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is saying goodby to his Papa John’s franchises.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports he sold his 31 stores along the Front Range.

Manning bought the locations in 2012 right after signing with the Broncos.

This comes not long after Papa John’s CEO said NFL players’ protest during the National Anthem were causing a drop in sales.

Manning will still be a spokesperson for the brand.