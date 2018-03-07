DENVER (CBS4) – The promoter of a massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course later this year has scheduled a big announcement for Thursday.

The group Superfly said on Thursday morning they will reveal the name of the festival that will take place over three days in the early fall or late summer. The musical acts in the lineup, however, won’t be announced until a later date.

Last year the Denver City Council approved a plan to hold the festival at Overland Golf Course on the west side of Denver. That was after many residents brought forward concerns about noise and traffic that the festival will bring.

Superfly is the concert promoter responsible for the successful large-scale festivals Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Outside Lands at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

The city’s contract with the promoter is for a five years and Denver stands to make approximately $2 million from ticket sales. Much more money is expected to come into city coffers from tourists who attend the event.

A portion of the money Denver raises will go to a nonprofit set up to help with projects like building sidewalks or improving the South Platte River in the neighborhoods around Overland Park and nearby Ruby Hill.

Organizers believe the first year may have attendance around 40,000 people per day. In the future attendance could double.

In addition to music, the festival will also feature art and food offerings.