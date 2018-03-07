CAMPAIGN 2018Ex-treasurer Cary Kennedy tops non-binding Colorado Democratic caucus vote
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After two exceptionally windy days, the wind will be relatively calm on Wednesday. The little wind we do have will come from the south helping to warm temperatures in the 50s for Denver and the Front Range.

Temperatures will only be 5-10 degrees warmer than Tuesday but with no wind chill, it will FEEL considerably warmer in the afternoon.

It also stay sunny and dry again statewide for Wednesday, Thursday, and most of Friday. A storm originating the in Pacific Ocean will reach the Rocky Mountain region on Friday and will likely cause light snow in the Colorado mountains Friday night into Saturday. The center of the storm will move north of Colorado and therefore snowfall will be limited but most areas north of Highway 50 should see at least a couple inches of snow.

Meanwhile Denver and Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains will stay dry through the weekend but it will get cooler for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. It will also be windy again on Saturday but nothing like the wind we had to start this week.

And don’t forget; we return to Mountain Daylight Time this weekend so clocks will move FORWARD Sunday morning. We loose an hour of sleep but gain extra daylight in the evening. Sunset on Sunday will be 7:02 p.m.

5day Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Far Less Wind!

snowpack Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Far Less Wind!

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Far Less Wind!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s