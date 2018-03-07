By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After two exceptionally windy days, the wind will be relatively calm on Wednesday. The little wind we do have will come from the south helping to warm temperatures in the 50s for Denver and the Front Range.

Temperatures will only be 5-10 degrees warmer than Tuesday but with no wind chill, it will FEEL considerably warmer in the afternoon.

It also stay sunny and dry again statewide for Wednesday, Thursday, and most of Friday. A storm originating the in Pacific Ocean will reach the Rocky Mountain region on Friday and will likely cause light snow in the Colorado mountains Friday night into Saturday. The center of the storm will move north of Colorado and therefore snowfall will be limited but most areas north of Highway 50 should see at least a couple inches of snow.

Meanwhile Denver and Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains will stay dry through the weekend but it will get cooler for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. It will also be windy again on Saturday but nothing like the wind we had to start this week.

And don’t forget; we return to Mountain Daylight Time this weekend so clocks will move FORWARD Sunday morning. We loose an hour of sleep but gain extra daylight in the evening. Sunset on Sunday will be 7:02 p.m.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.