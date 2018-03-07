CAMPAIGN 2018Ex-treasurer Cary Kennedy tops non-binding Colorado Democratic caucus vote
DENVER (AP) — Democratic voters attending Colorado’s non-binding party caucuses selected former state treasurer Cary Kennedy as their top choice for governor.

cary kennedy1 Ex Treasurer Kennedy Tops Non Binding Colorado Democratic Caucus Vote

Cary Kennedy (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Democratic Party said Wednesday that Kennedy received 50 percent of more than 23,000 votes cast Tuesday night.

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis followed with nearly 33 percent. Former state Sen. Mike Johnston had nearly 9 percent, according to preliminary results.

They’re seeking to succeed Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited.

caucus Ex Treasurer Kennedy Tops Non Binding Colorado Democratic Caucus Vote

Inside a Democratic caucus on Tuesday night (credit: CBS)

Republicans held their own caucuses but don’t conduct a straw poll in non-presidential election years.

To qualify for the June primary, candidates need at least 30 percent of delegate votes at April’s state assemblies or must petition their way onto the ballot.

The results are a welcome boost for Kennedy, who’s the only Democratic candidate going the assembly route.

