DENVER (CBS4)– Flames were shooting from a burning building under construction in downtown Denver on Wednesday afternoon. Two people remained unaccounted for after the fire was extinguished.

Copter4 flew over the building on fire located at 18th Avenue and Emerson Street. The fire was reported at 12:09 p.m. by construction workers on the third floor.

Firefighters rushed to put out the fire which had consumed the entire building under construction and was putting out a lot of thick, heavy black smoke.

1833 Emerson large construction Fire. Third alarm Fire. Media briefing at 19th and Ogden in parking lot at 1230 pic.twitter.com/qxGXPYSmuq — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 7, 2018

Dozens of firefighters were on scene along with several fire engines, many of them ladder trucks, spraying water on the burning building.

Fire crews were seen spraying nearby buildings with their hoses. The building where the fire started was a total loss. A neighboring building was also damaged by fire. Four nearby buildings were saved from significant damage by firefighters.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire At Denver Construction Site

A total of 40 vehicles parked in a nearby lot were damaged, some had windows shattered and were melted. Construction equipment at the scene was also damaged. An estimate of just how much damage was caused will be tallied once the investigation is complete.

“You could feel the heat as far away as the Midtown Medical Building,” said Denver Fire Capt. Greg Pixley.

Flames were seen shooting from the building located at 1833 Emerson for several minutes. It took fire crews more than a half an hour to put out the flames on the building that was under construction.

The building was slated to be a five-story apartment building with 84 units that was going to be called “Emerson Place.”

The thick, black smoke could be seen for miles in and around downtown Denver, even after crews began dousing the flames with water.

RELATED: Ash From Construction Fire Floats More Than A Mile Away

Pixley said there was one person who was critically injured and a firefighter who was injured. Both were transported to Denver Health where they were treated. Four others were treated for smoke inhalation. He also said that there were some people who were rescued from a nearby building.

He said two people at the construction site remained unaccounted for at 1:30 p.m. and urged anyone who saw the fire to call the Denver Fire Department to report what they may have seen.

“We’re going to be working for a long time to reduce the risk of sparks,” said Pixley.

What caused the fire is being investigated but fire investigators did confirm that it was a construction fire.

The public was urged to stay away from the area to give firefighters room to completely extinguish the fire.

ROAD CLOSED: Due to fire in the area of 18th and Emerson several streets are closed in the area to include all of Park Ave between 17th and 20th Ave. #Denver pic.twitter.com/KbkeuMWKf4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 7, 2018

Several businesses surrounding the fire were closed.