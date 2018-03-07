(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The City and County of Denver activated an evacuation center for those affected by the massive 3-alarm fire at 18th Avenue and Emerson Street.

The evacuation center is open at the St. Charles Recreation Center at 3777 N. Lafayette Street in Denver.

The evacuation area includes the entire 1800 block of Emerson Street as residents will not be allowed to access their homes.

ALERT: Transportation to the evacuation center is available at the Salvation Army parking lot, located at the SW corner of 19th Ave. and Ogden St., near Park Ave. There will be two 15-passenger vehicles available to transport individuals to the evacuation center. @Denver_Fire — Denver OEM (@DenverOEM) March 7, 2018

If residents cannot get to the evacuation center on their own, officials say there will be a transportation site at the Salvation Army parking lot at 19th Ave. and Ogden St.

The center will stay open through the night and can hold 580 people.

If you choose to use the center, you will have to check-in and complete some paperwork.

Those using the center are asked to bring:

Identification, essential documents, cash and flash-light

Books, magazines, quiet toys for kids

For infants: Enough food, supplies, diapers, blankets, bedding, and clothing

Pets (Arrangements will be made on-site at the center to transfer pets to the Denver Animal Shelter at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave.)

What NOT to Bring to a center:

Drugs/Alcohol

Firearms/Weapons

Individuals with additional questions may contact 3-1-1 for assistance. If the evacuation area is expanded, notifications will be issued immediately.