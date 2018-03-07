BREAKING NEWSProtesters Call For Resignation Of Denver's Mayor
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS This Morning, Cory Gardner, Local TV, North Korea, Nuclear Weapons
Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner says it’s best to take the willingness of North Korea to enter into discussions with the U.S. with optimistic caution.

Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, says with the renewed talks that it’s important to note that “we’ve also been here before.”

“Certainly it’s positive but we have to take this sign, this gesture to talk, not only with a grain of salt but with perhaps an entire salt block,” said Gardner.

gardner tariff 12sot frame 33 Sen. Gardner: Skepitcal About North Korea Talks

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

Gardner appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss the recent developments with the communist country.

He said the U.S. has made mistakes in the past when it came to North Korean’s leaders’ promises of denuclearization. He said while the possible negotiations are a “positive development,” questions still remain if the regime will indeed lead to concrete results.

On Tuesday, South Korea said that North Korea had agreed to impose a moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the United States.

CBS This Morning: Sen. Cory Gardner Says To Take North Korea Talks With ‘An Entire Salt Block’

Gardner said that “doesn’t mean they’ll halt their progress.”

“They’ve reached the stage in their nuclear program where sure, they can say we’re not going to test, but in the meantime they continue to develop supply lines, develop new technologies, testing through computer models, it doesn’t mean they give up or completely halt their nuclear program, that’s a big difference,” said Gardner.

He added, “I’m skeptical, this is a good thing, but we have to make sure that we’re not fooled.”

Gardner noted the new sense of openness on behalf of the North is a result of significant sanctions from the U.S. and allies around the world. He urged the Trump administration, however, to continue to take every action possible in applying “maximum pressure” on the North.

“In the past, the United States has lived up to our end of the bargain where we’ve entered into promises or agreements with North Korea only to see the North Koreans break their end of the bargain so what this administration needs to continue to do is apply maximum pressure as it has, continue to engage China and other countries around the world to enforce stricter standards and stricter sanctions,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s