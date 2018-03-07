BUILDING FIRE1 Dead, 1 Missing In Building Under Construction Fire
By Mark Ackerman

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Do you ever have that sinking feeling that your boss isn’t seeing your contribution at work? If so, Raphael Crawford-Marks of Boulder County knows what you are going through.

“My co-founder and I had been in jobs as individual contributors where we felt like our contributions were totally missed,” he said.

bonsuly pkg frame 2045 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

Raphael Crawford-Marks with Bonusly (credit: CBS)

“Then as managers, we were the sole people who were empowered to give recognition. We didn’t want it to be that way.”

So, Crawford-Marks set out to improve morale in the modern workplace with his company, Bonusly.

bonsuly pkg frame 605 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

(credit: CBS)

Here’s how it works: every employee is given a monthly allowance of “Bonusly points” which at any given time the employee can turn around and give to a co-worker for a job well done.

The points actually have value. Once employees collect enough, the points can be redeemed for gift cards or donated to charity.

bonsuly pkg frame 669 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

(credit: CBS)

Major employers like Oracle, Zip Recruiter, and Chobani are now using Bonusly.

So is the tech company Levels Beyond in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.

bonsuly pkg frame 759 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

(credit: CBS)

“We make sure people know that they are appreciated,” said lead engineer Colleen Smith. “Every single person in the company has the ability to tell people they’ve done a good job.”

Smith’s co-worker Matthew Lane said receiving Bonusly points can make his day.

bonsuly pkg frame 909 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

Matthew Lane (credit: CBS)

“It’s great,” he said. “My phone will vibrate and I look and see that apparently I did something worthy of recognition.”

Lane said Bonusly has “taken on a life of its own” becoming a workplace currency where points can be handed out for grabbing lunch, an apology or even for telling a funny joke.

bonsuly pkg frame 1055 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

(credit: CBS)

But, through Bonusly analytic tools, the peer-to-peer recognition also provides insight for the boss.

“I have nearly 30 people on my team,” said Levels Beyond manager Lucas Whitman. “I don’t necessarily get to see what they are doing every day.”

bonsuly pkg frame 1524 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

Levels Beyond manager Lucas Whitman (credit: CBS)

The stream of bonuses are made public so everyone can see which employees are being recognized and why.

“It makes it a lot easier to see those moments,” said Whitman.

According to Bonusly’s founder, when employees feel like their work is recognized, that’s good for business.

bonsuly pkg frame 2341 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

(credit: CBS)

“When people are recognized they are much less likely to quit,” said Crawford-Marks. “But, recognition also has a cascade effects for the company and can impact the bottom line.”

The payouts aren’t always very big. Ten Bonusly points equals $1. But most importantly to employees like Colleen Smith, it shows they are appreciated.

bonsuly pkg frame 273 New Tool Helps Colleagues Give Credit For Work Well Done

(credit: CBS)

“I feel just as committed to work because I love that I do,” she said. “But, I feel more committed to ensuring people know that they are appreciated.”

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark

