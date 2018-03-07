CAMPAIGN 2018Ex-treasurer Cary Kennedy tops non-binding Colorado Democratic caucus vote
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bar Fight, Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Joel Wilson, Local TV, Pine Junction, Richard Brown

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The second suspect has been arrested in connection to a bar fight with another man who was holding a child.

fight 2nd Suspect Arrested In Bar Fight With Man Holding Child

(credit: Jefferson County)

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday from the Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar on Mt. Evans Boulevard in Pine Junction.

It shows a fight between three men, one of whom was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

WARNING: Surveillance video below shows a violent bar fight and a small child nearly getting hurt.

The brawl actually happened on Jan. 25 at around 10 p.m. Investigators say it took some time to release the video because they were sorting out what happened.

devon lee premier mug copy 2nd Suspect Arrested In Bar Fight With Man Holding Child

Devon Lee Premer (credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

The man holding the child was identified as 39-year-old Richard Brown who is seen approaching a man. Shortly thereafter, another man punches Brown.

Other men got involved, and after several moments the child is taken out Brown’s arms and Brown is then knocked unconscious.

The child was not hurt, but Brown faces a child abuse charge.

Devon Lee Premer, 22, was arrested on Tuesday. He remains in custody in Jefferson County on $50,000 bond pending charges of first-degree assault- extreme indifference, second-degree assault-serious bodily injury and child abuse.

The first suspect identified in the case, 31-year-old Joel Wilson, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge.

jeffco bar fight 2nd Suspect Arrested In Bar Fight With Man Holding Child

Man believed to be Devon Lee Premer in bar fight video (credit: Jefferson County)

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-2023.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s