JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The second suspect has been arrested in connection to a bar fight with another man who was holding a child.

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday from the Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar on Mt. Evans Boulevard in Pine Junction.

It shows a fight between three men, one of whom was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

WARNING: Surveillance video below shows a violent bar fight and a small child nearly getting hurt.

The brawl actually happened on Jan. 25 at around 10 p.m. Investigators say it took some time to release the video because they were sorting out what happened.

The man holding the child was identified as 39-year-old Richard Brown who is seen approaching a man. Shortly thereafter, another man punches Brown.

Other men got involved, and after several moments the child is taken out Brown’s arms and Brown is then knocked unconscious.

The child was not hurt, but Brown faces a child abuse charge.

Devon Lee Premer, 22, was arrested on Tuesday. He remains in custody in Jefferson County on $50,000 bond pending charges of first-degree assault- extreme indifference, second-degree assault-serious bodily injury and child abuse.

The first suspect identified in the case, 31-year-old Joel Wilson, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-2023.