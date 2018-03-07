DENVER (CBS4) – The fire that broke out at a construction site in Denver caused a major stir downtown early Wednesday afternoon.

The huge plume of smoke was visible all across the Denver metro area, and numerous people nearby took photos and video of the flames. Many other people gathered as close as they could to the scene to watch firefighters engaged in a major battle with the flames.

Ash from the fire floated at least a mile away from the fire location. A CBS4 engineer discovered pieces of ash on the rooftop of CBS4’s building on Lincoln Street.

The pieces of ash were approximately 10 inches wide, according to Engineering Manager Eric Buckland, who captured a photo.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire At Denver Construction Site

“They were about as big as my foot,” Buckland said.

Ash was also spotted by another CBS4 employee outside the Colorado Capitol building. Chris Jones took a photo of a large piece of ash that was about as big as someone’s head.