Ed Hochuli (credit: Rich Gabrielson /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) – The ref with the guns is retiring.
Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron announced on Tuesday that veteran referee Ed Hochuli is retiring from the NFL.
Longtime Broncos fans will remember Hochuli’s infamous “incomplete pass” call on a Jay Cutler fumble back in 2008, which helped the Broncos pull off a last-minute comeback against the Chargers in a crazy 39-38 win.
Riveron sent out a tweet that says Hochuli’s son is joining the NFL’s referee ranks. He also announced that Jeff Triplette, another veteran ref, is also retiring.