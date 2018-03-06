Ed Hochuli (credit: Rich Gabrielson /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – The ref with the guns is retiring.

Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron announced on Tuesday that veteran referee Ed Hochuli is retiring from the NFL.

Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf — Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018

Longtime Broncos fans will remember Hochuli’s infamous “incomplete pass” call on a Jay Cutler fumble back in 2008, which helped the Broncos pull off a last-minute comeback against the Chargers in a crazy 39-38 win.

Riveron sent out a tweet that says Hochuli’s son is joining the NFL’s referee ranks. He also announced that Jeff Triplette, another veteran ref, is also retiring.