FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Frederick are searching for a motorcycle driver who crashed and then left his injured passenger lying in the street.

The crash happened on Feb. 26 about 1:25 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Frederick Way.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash. When the driver was spotted by nearby residents, he restarted the motorcycle and sped away. His female passenger was critically injured and has not regained consciousness since the accident.

Witnesses describe the motorcycle as a blue sport bike with a green light near the tail light. The motorcycle traveled southbound on Frederick Way to Highway 52 and drove west from the intersection.

Additional Information from Frederick Police:

If you have any information regarding this accident please contact the Frederick Police Department via dispatch at 720.652.4222. You may also provide information anonymously through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or Text “NOCO [plus your message]” to 274637 (CRIMES).