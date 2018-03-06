BREAKING NEWSHouse Fire injures 2 in Lakewood
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors allege that a Colorado man being re-tried for killing his wife in 2001 shot her in the head while she slept and put her body in a dumpster at work.

Michael Blagg is on trial for the second time in the death of Jennifer Blagg.

He was convicted of murder in Grand Junction in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.

This time Blagg is being tried in suburban Denver because of concern that an impartial jury couldn’t be found in Mesa County.

The Blaggs’ daughter, Abby, disappeared when Jennifer Blagg was killed and has never been found.

Blagg’s lawyer claims a child predator killed Jennifer Blagg and kidnapped Abby.

