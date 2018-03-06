(credit: @dsmokexu)

By Michael Spencer

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The McCaffrey family is known for football, but now they can add “lifesavers” to their lengthy list of accomplishments.

According to a Twitter post by Dan Smoker, Christian, Dylan and Max McCaffrey, along with Castle Rock native and former Duke football player Michael Mann, helped save his dad’s life after he fell off of Castle Rock recently.

Michael Mann, @run__cmc and @notoriousmax25 are great football players, but even better humans. Yesterday, they helped save my dads life after he fell off of Castle Rock. They comforted my son when he was alone. Then showed up at the hospital to check in. @AdamSchefter @espn pic.twitter.com/MVAdbr2gYV — Dan Smoker (@dsmokexu) March 4, 2018

Christian, Max, and Michael then showed up at the hospital to check in on the man they helped save.

According to Smoker’s timeline he and his wife were out of town celebrating their 15th anniversary while his father was watching their children.

Smoker’s father was hiking with his 13-year-old son when the accident occurred.

It’s unclear how Smoker’s father is doing.

Christian recently finished his first season in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Dylan McCaffrey, who was there at the time of the incident, is currently in school at the University of Michigan.

