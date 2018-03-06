Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
(credit: @dsmokexu)

By Michael Spencer

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The McCaffrey family is known for football, but now they can add “lifesavers” to their lengthy list of accomplishments.

According to a Twitter post by Dan Smoker, Christian, Dylan and Max McCaffrey, along with Castle Rock native and former Duke football player Michael Mann, helped save his dad’s life after he fell off of Castle Rock recently.

Christian, Max, and Michael then showed up at the hospital to check in on the man they helped save.

According to Smoker’s timeline he and his wife were out of town celebrating their 15th anniversary while his father was watching their children.

mcaffrey McCaffrey Boys Help Save Injured Hiker

(credit: @dsmokexu)

Smoker’s father was hiking with his 13-year-old son when the accident occurred.

It’s unclear how Smoker’s father is doing.

Christian recently finished his first season in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Dylan McCaffrey, who was there at the time of the incident, is currently in school at the University of Michigan.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

