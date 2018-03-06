By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will not be as windy as Monday but northerly winds will still gust up to 40 mph at times. And of course the wind will make it FEEL quite cold. High temperatures will be in the 40s along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon but wind chills will lag 10-20 degrees behind the air temperature.

The wind is being caused by a large storm system that was over Nebraska on Monday and will move over Iowa on Tuesday. The slow movement of the storm is the reason why the wind has lingered so long. By Wednesday the storm will be over the Great Lakes – far enough away from Colorado to completely lose it’s grip on our weather.

The most consistently strong wind in Colorado on Tuesday will be on the far Eastern Plains where both a High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning is in effect. The highest fire danger will be east and south of Limon from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.



Temperatures will warm into the 50s in the metro are on Wednesday followed by a more significant warm up on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.

A weak cold front will enter Colorado on Saturday bringing a chance for snow to the mountains and a slightly cooler temperatures to lower elevations. It will also become windy again on Saturday but nothing like the wind we’ve experienced early this week.

And don’t forget; we return to Mountain Daylight Time this weekend so clocks will move FORWARD Sunday morning. We loose an hour of sleep but gain extra daylight in the evening. Sunset on Sunday will be 7:02 p.m.

