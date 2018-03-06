DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police closed Quebec Street in both directions at Interstate 70 following a crash.

They say the on-ramp to get from Quebec St. to I-70 eastbound is also closed, but the highway is open in both directions.

Investigators say two cars were involved, and firefighters were working to extricate some passengers. Police say at least one person has died.

Police say one person involved tried to run away, but police caught that person and took them into custody.

Quebec St. going northbound is also closed.