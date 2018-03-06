Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– When asked if he believes that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock should resign in light of a recent scandal involving inappropriate texts, Gov. John Hickenlooper replied, “Not my job to say.”

Hickenlooper also responded to questions about an investigation, saying that he doubts the attorney general has jurisdiction.

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police is asking the governor to investigate the Denver Police Department and is demanding that Hancock resign.

The F.O.P. slammed the mayor for the recent scandal involving inappropriate texts he sent to a police detective several years ago.

Hancock sent the suggestive messages when Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise was part of his security team in 2012.

Hancock has sent a handwritten apology to a former member of his security detail who he acknowledged sending “inappropriate” texts to six years ago.

Branch-Wise was on Hancock’s security team early in his first mayoral term.