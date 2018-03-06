Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, Denver Police Department, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Michael Hancock, Robert White
Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– When asked if he believes that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock should resign in light of a recent scandal involving inappropriate texts, Gov. John Hickenlooper replied, “Not my job to say.”

Hickenlooper also responded to questions about an investigation, saying that he doubts the attorney general has jurisdiction.

gov john hickenlooper Not My Job: Gov. Hickenlooper On Calls For Denver Mayor To Resign

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police is asking the governor to investigate the Denver Police Department and is demanding that Hancock resign.

mayor text messages 10pkg transfer frame 30 Not My Job: Gov. Hickenlooper On Calls For Denver Mayor To Resign

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. (credit: CBS)

The F.O.P. slammed the mayor for the recent scandal involving inappropriate texts he sent to a police detective several years ago.

Hancock sent the suggestive messages when Denver Police Detective Leslie Branch-Wise was part of his security team in 2012.

Hancock has sent a handwritten apology to a former member of his security detail who he acknowledged sending “inappropriate” texts to six years ago.

Branch-Wise was on Hancock’s security team early in his first mayoral term.

mayor text messages 10pkg transfer frame 1800 Not My Job: Gov. Hickenlooper On Calls For Denver Mayor To Resign

Leslie Branch-Wise (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s