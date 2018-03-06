(credit: CBS)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were hurt Tuesday morning in a house fire in Lakewood.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Harlan Street and 17th Avenue and sent a plume of smoke up in the air in the western Denver metro area.

Neighbor Al Sharp told CBS4 his wife first noticed the smoke. After calling the fire department he ran over to see if he could help.

“By the time I got to the back door it was engulfed in flames. Probably 15 to 20 feet above the house,” Sharp said.

Sharp said a construction crew that is working nearby was there first but they got forced out by the intensity of the fire. Firefighters arrived minutes later, and Sharp said it took about 15 minutes for crews to get one of the people who was hurt out.

Our crews on scene at a structure fire near 17th and Harlan. Two people transported to the hospital. Both adult males. pic.twitter.com/x33srbzb1I — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 6, 2018

Officials with West Metro Fire Rescue said the people taken to the hospital were both men. Sharp said an older man who has some health problems lives in the home with his son and daughter in law.