By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens is offering free admission for 3 to 5 year olds this upcoming season.

All you have to do is register your child online for a “Pre-K Pass” by May 20.

After registration, you must bring your child and their valid birth certificate or passport that shows their age.

Once the pass is activated, you can bring your kid to the theme and water park for unlimited visits in the 2018 season.

The park opens for season pass holders on April 21. Opening weekend starts on April 28.

