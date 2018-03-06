(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The Eat Colorado Food Show is the place to be to experience some of the state’s most innovative food and beverage options and learn about how our food gets to our table.

The showcase features exhibits from more than 120 local producers, including produce, grains, meats, spirits and baked goods. Buyers from restaurants, caterers, grocers, hospitals and school systems typically attend the food show.

Guests can also learn more about sustainability-driven organizations and food system experts.

In addition to the vendors, there is a series of speakers who cover topics like local sourcing to butchering meat.

“It’s everything, especially for a state that prides itself on our land, our ecology,” said Eat Denver President Adam Schlegel.

The Eat Colorado Food Show continues through 4 p.m. Tuesday at the National Western Complex.

LINK: Eat Colorado Food Show