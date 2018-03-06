Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans get ready to caucus Tuesday night.
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– The Eat Colorado Food Show is the place to be to experience some of the state’s most innovative food and beverage options and learn about how our food gets to our table.

The showcase features exhibits from more than 120 local producers, including produce, grains, meats, spirits and baked goods. Buyers from restaurants, caterers, grocers, hospitals and school systems typically attend the food show.

eat colorado foods lu2 pre feed and noon frame 12865 Eat Colorado Is More Than Just A Food Show

(credit: CBS)

Guests can also learn more about sustainability-driven organizations and food system experts.

eat colorado foods lu2 pre feed and noon frame 10477 Eat Colorado Is More Than Just A Food Show

(credit: CBS)

In addition to the vendors, there is a series of speakers who cover topics like local sourcing to butchering meat.

eat colorado foods lu2 pre feed and noon frame 7805 Eat Colorado Is More Than Just A Food Show

(credit: CBS)

“It’s everything, especially for a state that prides itself on our land, our ecology,” said Eat Denver President Adam Schlegel.

eat colorado foods lu2 pre feed and noon frame 20362 Eat Colorado Is More Than Just A Food Show

(credit: CBS)

The Eat Colorado Food Show continues through 4 p.m. Tuesday at the National Western Complex.

eat colorado foods lu2 pre feed and noon frame 14525 Eat Colorado Is More Than Just A Food Show

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Eat Colorado Food Show

eat colorado foods lu2 pre feed and noon frame 17715 Eat Colorado Is More Than Just A Food Show

(credit: CBS)

