Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon for most of northwest Kansas, parts of southwest Nebraska and Yuma County, Colorado.

alerts wind nutu Dust Storm Warning Issued For Part Of Colorado As Winds Close I 70 In Kansas

Strong northwest winds sustained between 30-45 mph were gusting as high as 70 mph and causing widespread problems with visibility due to blowing dust.

Interstate 70 was closed between Goodland and Colby, as well as a number of secondary roads in the region.

drought monitor Dust Storm Warning Issued For Part Of Colorado As Winds Close I 70 In Kansas

Most of the region is experiencing drought conditions due to a dry fall and winter.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

