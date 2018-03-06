By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon for most of northwest Kansas, parts of southwest Nebraska and Yuma County, Colorado.

Strong northwest winds sustained between 30-45 mph were gusting as high as 70 mph and causing widespread problems with visibility due to blowing dust.

Interstate 70 was closed between Goodland and Colby, as well as a number of secondary roads in the region.

Most of the region is experiencing drought conditions due to a dry fall and winter.

Another blustery day in northeastern Colorado! Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust,11 AM – 6 PM on Tuesday. Webcam images from Viaero Wireless, at Julesburg and Holyoke. Be careful out there! https://t.co/PaQkiO4q1J#COwx #betterair #blowingdust #AQadvisory pic.twitter.com/jaPCuSfImc — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) March 6, 2018

