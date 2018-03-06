Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
Lt. Philip Epple (credit Denver Police)

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police conducted a drug raid Monday at the home of one of their own command officers, confiscating suspected illegal drugs according to multiple police sources familiar with the event.

denver pd lt on leave 6vo transfer frame 0 DPD Raids Home Of Fellow Officer, Confiscates Suspected Illegal Drugs

(credit: CBS)

Acting on a criminal search warrant, police scoured the home of Lt. Philip Epple in Denver’s Alamo Placita neighborhood.

lt phil epple1 DPD Raids Home Of Fellow Officer, Confiscates Suspected Illegal Drugs

Lt. Philip Epple (credit Denver Police)

Epple, who is a supervisory officer in District 3, has been with the department since 2001. He was not arrested and has not been criminally charged as an investigation continues.

Sonny Jackson, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, said that in the last 24 hours, Epple was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs probe.

Epple did not respond to a phone call, text message or note left at his home.

In 2015, Epple was honored with the “Citizens Appreciate Police” award for going above and beyond the call of duty in assisting a citizen.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

