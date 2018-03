Dog waste bags (credit: CBS)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Town officials in Breckenridge are considering testing the DNA of dogs to match it up to uncollected dog waste.

The town says they received a number of complaints about dog owners not picking up after their pets.

The Summit Daily reports planners presented the idea to the town council last week.

Other cities, like Boulder, have considered doing the same thing.