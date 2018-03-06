Deer mice carry hantavirus (credit: cdphe.state.co.us)

DENVER (CBS4) – Someone in Denver has been diagnosed with hantavirus.

It’s a rare, but serious and potentially fatal virus often carried by deer mice.

The common house mouse does not transmit the virus, nor can the virus be spread from person to person or from pets to person.

Humans can become infected by breathing in the virus when stirring up dust from mouse nests or mouse droppings in areas with poor ventilation, or when handling or being bitten by mice.

There was no evidence of rodents during an inspection of the patient’s home.

This is only the second case of hantavirus in Denver since tracking began in 1993.

Hantavirus cases most often occur in rural or suburban areas. Deer mice can be identified by their large ears and white undersides.

Tips on preventing getting hantavirus provided by Denver Public Health: