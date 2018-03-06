Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
DENVER (CBS4) – With days until the NFL’s free agency period starts, Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking for suggestions on where he should play next season.

He wrote in a rather unexpected tweet on Tuesday afternoon: “Next week is now officially the first time since 2007 that I’ll be choosing where to play football. I’m open to suggestions.”

Some have speculated Cousins might come to Denver, while others say he’s more likely to go to Minnesota or the New York Jets.

In January, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins, making it almost a guarantee Cousins won’t be back in Washington.

According to Jason Keidel, with Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas on the outside, Cousins could make serious hay with the Broncos offense.

gettyimages 913446880 Kirk Cousins Open To Suggestions With Days To Go Until Free Agency

NFL player Kirk Cousins of Washington Redskins attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Keidel went on to say, “Cousins would do well in Denver, one of the most stable teams and systems for the ultimate system quarterback.”

RELATED: Broncos quarterbacks react to news of teammates trying to recruit Kirk Cousins

