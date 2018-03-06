AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Mike Coffman has proposed an alternative to DACA that he believes will allow more time to find a solution without resulting in mass deportations.

Coffman, a Republican representing Colorado, has proposed the “Bridge Bill,” a three year bridge plan.

A federal judge has sided with Pres. Donald Trump in the battle over DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The judge says Trump’s plan to end it is legal, but he hopes the President and Congress will work on a long-term solution.

The deadline Trump imposed for a new plan from Congress was Monday, but there still isn’t a plan.