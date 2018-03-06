Colorado CaucusDemocrats, Republicans set to caucus Tuesday night
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies participated in little team building over the weekend down in spring training.

They hosted their first casting contest in Scottsdale, but Charlie Blackmon won before the contest even started.

He showed up in his fishing waders and skipped the shirt, which gave everyone a view of his impressively hairy chest.

Teammate Adam Ottavino shared a great photo of Blackmon in the act on Instagram:

In an interview last month with CBS4 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Blackmon said that despite all of his recent baseball success, he still gets around Denver without being recognized very often. He said that’s because lots of folks in the Mile High City have beards and it helps him blend in.

