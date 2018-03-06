CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Former University of Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball coach Ceal Barry says her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in two months is going to “a lot of fun.”

“Coaching was my life, and it’s a major commitment to be a college basketball coach,” Barry said while speaking about the honor of being selected on Xfinity Monday Live.

The ceremony takes place in Knoxville, Tenessee, and Barry said she expects she’ll be cheered on by family members. A lot of them.

“My family is huge. I have seven brothers and sisters and 16 nieces and nephews. They’re all coming. I know I’ll at least have 40 people. And my brothers are kind of rowdy. So my guess is they’re going to make a lot of noise,” she said. “Because I’m going to be (inducted with) Shameiq and vicki.. who are Tennessee Volunteers, and it’s right there in Knoxville. So I’m sure the Barry family is going to want to make sure that I’m represented.”

Barry retired from coaching in 2005 and is now an administrator in CU’s Athletics Department. Current Buffaloes men’s head coach Tad Boyle recently told CBS4 Barry “was a great coach and won a lot of games, but she’s also a great administrator.”

In addition to overseeing Boyle’s program, Barry has her eye on the current CU women’s program. She said head coach JR Payne has been impressive in two years at the helm with her up-tempo coaching style.

“I wish I could be as positive as JR Payne is every day, all day. She’s never upset, never angry. Nothing gets under her skin. She’s just the picture of composure,” Barry said.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame website lists Barry’s impressive accomplishments as follows:

“All-time coaching record of 510-284 in 26 seasons with 12 NCAA tournament appearances, including six Sweet 16, and three Elite Eight appearances. Big Eight Coach of the Year four times (1989, 1993, 1994, 1995). 1994 U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Coach of the Year.”

The induction ceremony will take place on June 9.