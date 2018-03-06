AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos are coming together to help the Central High School football team in Aurora.

On Tuesday, the Broncos announced a $250,000 grant from the team, the NFL Grassroots Program and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to help pay for a brand new field for the team.

The plan is to have the synthetic turf field installed in time for football season this fall.

“We truly realize the positive impact that this will have on our community, the students at Aurora Central and the many programs that will utilize the football field. We are incredibly thankful to the Denver Broncos and the NFL Foundation for their continued support of our schools and our community,” said Michael Krueger, Director of District Athletics & Activities for APS.