(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– A group of executives from Amazon visited Denver in the company’s quest for a second headquarters.

Denver is one of 20 finalists for what Amazon calls “HQ2.”

Gov. John Hickenlooper welcomed the team of nine to Colorado at the end of January.

The Denver Metro Chamber confirmed it met with members from Amazon and local business leaders. They also took a tour of the Denver metro area.

A recent report by Zillow found Denver’s tight housing market may be a setback for landing the 50,000 jobs.

Researchers spoke to 105 housing economists and professors for the report, asking them to pick the city for Amazon based on the housing market. Only six picked Denver as most likely.

The group from Amazon are touring several sites for the new headquarters including Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reports the group visited the Washington area last week.