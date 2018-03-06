DENVER (CBS4)– A road project is causing some traffic delays because it’s taking longer than expected.

Crews closed a stretch of 23rd Avenue from York Street to just west of the Denver Zoo entrance on Saturday.

The project includes moving water lines as part of the large City Park Golf Course redesign.

That stretch of 23rd was supposed to reopen Monday but it remained closed on Tuesday afternoon.

The construction company says they found more utility lines underground than expected and the project is taking more time.

The stretch should reopen by late Tuesday afternoon.