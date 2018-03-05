By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wind gusts over 60 mph will be common along the Front Range on Monday causing wind chills to stay more than 20 degrees below the air temperate and keeping the fire danger high.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s – a far cry from the weekend when highs were in the upper 60s and lower 70s! And again, with the wind howling it will consistently FEEL colder than what the thermometer indicates. This will be true through Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10am until 6pm Monday for virtually all lower elevations in Colorado including the entire Denver metro area.

The @NWSBoulder has issued a Red Flag Warning for today, Monday (3/5). NO OPEN BURNING is allowed in Boulder County effective immediately and expiring at 11:59 p.m. tonight. High wind and low relative humidity have caused critical fire weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/7dWQhtMel3 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) March 5, 2018

Despite the colder weather, the combination of wind, dry soil, and very low relative humidity (under 10%) will keep the fire danger quite high.

In the mountains, there will be occasional light snow showers along with wind gusts to 50 mph causing blowing and drifting snow.

Sunny and dry weather will dominate all of Colorado from Tuesday through at least Thursday. Temperatures will gradually warm as the wind finally calms down by Wednesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.