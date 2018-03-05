By Dillon Thomas

KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Elbert County found themselves busy for the second day in a row after a grass fire rekindled on Monday.

The fire had already claimed several structures including homes on Sunday.

Residents watched with concern as firefighters responded.

“There were fire trucks. One after another from all over the county,” said Astrida Tobiss, a Kiowa resident.

Many different agencies responded due to Kiowa’s Fire Department which is not only operated by volunteers, it’s short staffed.

“I did not realize they were all volunteers,” Tobiss said.

Outside of the Kiowa Fire Department, several signs ask for the public to sign up to be a volunteer firefighter. One sign reaffirmed the department’s dedication to helping the community, while also relying on it to operate.

The Kiowa Fire Department advertised free training for fire response and EMS training.

The town’s assistant fire chief told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas his team was short on the manpower they needed to battle multiple fires at once.

Elbert’s fire chief told CBS4 there was a shortage of volunteers to battle fires throughout the county.

Those in the Kiowa community encouraged anyone able to volunteer.

“They should do it. Go for it. We need the help,” Tobiss said. “Go volunteer.”

Anyone interested in volunteering in Kiowa is asked to stop by the fire station to sign up.

LINKS: Kiowa Fire Recruitment Video| Kiowa Fire Protection District

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.