(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police is asking the governor to investigate the Denver Police Department and is demanding Mayor Michael Hancock to resign.

The F.O.P. slammed the mayor for the recent scandal involving inappropriate texts he sent to a police detective several years ago.

Hancock sent the suggestive messages when she was part of his security team in 2012.

The F.O.P. also says Chief Robert White has failed the city. They point to an increase in violent crime and several questionable moves by leaders within the department.

The group wants the attorney general’s office to investigate DPD.

CBS4 asked DPD and Mayor Hancock’s office for comment. DPD officials responded saying they don’t have a comment at this time. The mayor’s office has not responded as of this writing.