FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire crews are in the so-called “recovery” phrase of a fire that burned dangerously close to homes in El Paso County on Saturday.

Fort Carson officials say the fire broke out near the Navajo Village housing area. Personnel who live there and who are part of the Warrior Transition Battalion and the 10th Special Forces Complex were evacuated but returned home.

No structures were lost and no one was injured in the 270 acre fire at the Fort Carson Army Post close to Gate 5.

Air operations using water buckets have closed Titus Boulevard from Gate 5 to Harr Street until 6 p.m. Monday.

About 400 people were affected by the evacuation with more than 100 taking temporary shelter at the Fort Carson Special Events Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

