(credit: Vail Resorts)

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Saying “Thank you” to those who serve comes in the form of a $99 ski pass from Vail Resorts for next season.

“Definitely a grand gesture and comes just out of the blue for us,” Colorado Army National Guard Aric Holloway told CBS4 Monday.

There are 50,000 active duty military members in Colorado alone.

Holloway calls Summit County home and he loves to ski. When he’s not out recruiting for the National Guard, you can often find him on the ski slopes with his friends.

“Our headquarters are on the Front Range, so a lot of the folks over there are texting me, ‘Look at this great offer from Vail resorts,’” Holloway said.

The Epic Military Pass for the 2018-19 season is Vail Resorts’ way of saying thank you to those who serve our country. That includes unlimited access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City, Keystone, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton; Also includes Perisher in Australia for the 2019 ski season.

Vail Resorts stated in a news release that “these passes are a reflection of our veteran founders’ service to others, from fighting for our freedom to sharing their love of the mountains with others.”

“It’s because of their bravery, ambition and passion that many of the world’s most celebrated ski resorts, including Vail, exist today,” Vail Resorts wrote in a statement.

Vail Resorts will also donate $1 to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) for every season pass sold for the 2018-19 season, which could exceed $750,000 based on last year’s pass sales, to carry on the legacy of our founders and give back to those who fight for our freedom.

“We are still at war, anytime we are recognized for our service and sacrifice and our families our family sacrifice is real it’s appreciated,” Holloway added.

That pass goes on sale Tuesday.

LINK: Epic Pass for Military, Veterans

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.