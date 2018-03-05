WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning for virtually all lower elevations in Colorado
DENVER (CBS4)– The strong winds are being blamed for some flight delays at Denver International Airport.

On Monday morning, winds reached speeds up to 45 mph at DIA. Those winds were blamed for some flights to be delayed an average of 90 minutes.

Although DIA couldn’t give an exact number of flights delayed, the airport told CBS4 that several departing flights and about a half dozen arrivals were delayed an average of an hour and a half.

Some of the airlines impacted by the winds are United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Passengers were urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

