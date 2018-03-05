Unnamed bar fight suspect (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a man who fought another man who was holding a child.

Investigators released surveillance video on Monday from the Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar on Mt. Evans Boulevard in Pine Junction.

It shows a fight between three men, one of whom was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

WARNING: Surveillance video below shows a violent bar fight and a small child nearly getting hurt.



The brawl actually happened on Jan. 25 at around 10 p.m. Investigators say it took some time to release the video because they were sorting out what happened.

The man holding the child was identified as 39-year-old Richard Brown who is seen approaching a man. Shortly thereafter, another man punches Brown.

Other men got involved, and after several moments the child is taken out Brown’s arms and Brown is then knocked unconscious.

The child was not hurt, but Brown faces a child abuse charge.

One man, 31-year-old Joel Wilson, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge.

Deputies want to find another suspect described as white man in his mid-20s, 5-foot-8 with a thin build.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-2023.