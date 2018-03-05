Copper Mountain (credit: CBS)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Representatives from Copper Mountain on Monday announced that they’re planning to make two big upgrades for skiers next season.

Two of the mountain’s most recognizable lifts will be replaced — the American Eagle lift and the American Flyer lift — if the U.S. Forest Service agrees to the plan.

Both lifts are currently high-speed quads. The new plan for the American Eagle is for “a high-speed lift that includes a combination of both 6-person chairs and 8-person gondola cabins.” The American Flyer lift will be replaced with a “high-speed 6-person chair with bubble enclosures.”

“More guests will be able to get up the mountain quicker to enjoy a variety of easy, intermediate and advanced terrain,” Copper President Gary Rodgers said in a prepared statement.

Copper also announced the price of their season pass for next year. It will cost $459 and will include free skiing for a child. The pass also includes three days at Monarch, Purgatory (near Durango), Powder Mountain (in Utah) and Taos (in New Mexico).

People who buy the new Ikon Pass can also ski an unlimited number of days at Copper next season.