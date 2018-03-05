WEATHER ALERTRed Flag Warning for virtually all lower elevations in Colorado until 6 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — The chief justice of Colorado’s Supreme Court has formed a commission to study pretrial procedures in the state.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice said Monday that the commission will propose recommendations to the court after its review of bond and bail procedures. Rice says judges determining whether defendants are kept in jail or released on bond before going to trial must balance defendants’ freedoms and the need to protect victims.

The commission members include judges from around the state and representatives of Colorado’s Judicial Department.

