DENVER (CBS)- Organizers are getting ready for the annual Colorado Business Committee for the Arts Luncheon.

The event honors companies and people for their outstanding engagement with the arts.

More than 700 corporate, cultural and civic leaders will be at the art-infused event, according to a press release.

The Business for the Arts Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday March 13, at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

For more information on the luncheon, just head to http://bit.ly/2FfNfLm.